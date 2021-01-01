Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021): full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Launched: October 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.2%
  • Dimensions: 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm (13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook 16 (2021).
Performance
83
Gaming
38
Display
49
Battery Life
80
Connectivity
79
Case
79
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.4 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6021
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9823

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

