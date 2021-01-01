You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

40% sharper screen – 264 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.2 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~85.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 2520 x 1680 Size 14.2 inches 16 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 +67% 500 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 768 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.