Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs MateBook 16 (2021)

72 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 264 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.2 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 84 against 60 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~85.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 16 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2022 +67%
500 nits
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

