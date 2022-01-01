Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm (14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD).
Performance
61
Gaming
50
Display
51
Battery Life
51
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5895
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1389
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10195

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
2. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский