Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
VS
63 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 146 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 942 cm2 (146 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +147%
6.42 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and XPS 13 9310
7. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Surface Laptop 3 13.5
8. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Surface Pro 7
9. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский