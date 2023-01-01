You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (147.6 vs 165.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~69.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 12.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 4

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +67% 500 nits Alienware m16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 300 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 24 20 L3 Cache 30 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +2% 1974 Alienware m16 1933 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +4% 15958 Alienware m16 15343 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +128% 19.6 TFLOPS Alienware m16 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

