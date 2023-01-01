Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 80 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm 14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches

363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm 14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches

Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.5 mm 9.4 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1068:1 sRGB color space - 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 73.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.2% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Right, Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W 140 / 230 / 300 W Weight of AC adapter - 860 / 1010 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

