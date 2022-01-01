You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3456 x 2234 Battery - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 100 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 350 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +154% 13.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.