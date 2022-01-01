Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%
- Dimensions: 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm (14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches)
Review
Performance
68
Gaming
73
Display
53
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
80
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8168
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes