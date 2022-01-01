Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%
  • Dimensions: 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm (14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD).
Performance
68
Gaming
73
Display
53
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
80
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8168

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

