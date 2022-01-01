Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%

~81.1%

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1498 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8168

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 GPU performance 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes