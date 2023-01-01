Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches
|357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.8 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.4 dB
|51.3 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 330 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|835 / 1080 grams
|836 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1738
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13931
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
GPU performance
8.8 TFLOPS
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~84.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD):
- One of the memory slots is soldered onto the board (8GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1