Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm

14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm Colors White, Gray White, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 54.4 dB 51.3 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Response time 5 ms - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 330 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 835 / 1080 grams 836 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1800 MHz GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) 8.8 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD) +50% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~84.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Legion Slim 7 Gen 8 (2023, AMD): - One of the memory slots is soldered onto the board (8GB).

