Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (132.1 vs 142 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches		 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1800 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1975 MHz -
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
