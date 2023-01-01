Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Battery 60 Wh - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5% ~73.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 57 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 60% Max. brightness LOQ 15IRH8 +17% 350 nits Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 130 / 170 / 230 W 150 / 200 W Weight of AC adapter 556 / 858 grams 640 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB TGP 95 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance LOQ 15IRH8 +123% 7.12 TFLOPS Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~79.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.