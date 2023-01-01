Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 15IRH8: full specs and tests

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.5%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm (14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the LOQ 15IRH8.
Performance
64
Gaming
60
Display
35
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 130 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8642
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10134
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

