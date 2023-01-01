Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.5%
- Dimensions: 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm (14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8642
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1644
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10134
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes