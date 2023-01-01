Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.5%

~70.5% Dimensions: 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm (14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.43 x 0.87-0.99 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Charge power 130 / 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 (4P + 4E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1664 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8642 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1644 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10134 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes