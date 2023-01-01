Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 or Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 vs Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
vs
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1068:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.2%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right, Bottom
Charge power 230 W 140 / 230 / 300 W
Weight of AC adapter - 860 / 1010 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
