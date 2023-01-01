Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 4: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm (13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4.
Performance
74
Gaming
69
Display
48
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Portability
70
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches
Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14276
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

