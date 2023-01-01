Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 124-170% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80 against 47 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches
|354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|881 cm2 (136.6 inches2)
|904 cm2 (140.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.2%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|297 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +10%
1774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6114
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +84%
11272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1649
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +12%
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6098
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +134%
14276
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|Realtek ALC3306-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.8 cm
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
