Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm

13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5 mm Colors Black Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad E16 300 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 57 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP - 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E16 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +226% 8.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3306-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.