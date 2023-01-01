Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E16 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E16 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 124-170% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80 against 47 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E16
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches		 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches
Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E16
300 nits
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad E16
2.703 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +226%
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3306-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

