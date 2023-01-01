Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 46 against 40 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 46 against 40 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.1 vs 113 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~78% Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +60% 400 nits Aspire 3 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 164 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 45 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +377% 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. In the AMD version, there is only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.

