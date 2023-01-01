Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 vs Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 46 against 40 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.1 vs 113 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
|319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|665 cm2 (103 inches2)
|729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.1%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|164 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +120%
1581
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +184%
5930
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +171%
1623
598
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +168%
5961
2223
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. In the AMD version, there is only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
