53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 46 against 40 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.1 vs 113 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
vs
Aspire 3 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches		 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~78%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +60%
400 nits
Aspire 3 Spin 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 164 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz -
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +377%
1.43 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 Spin 14
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. In the AMD version, there is only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

