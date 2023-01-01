Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 100 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 504000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 63 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 7.5 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2:
    - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

