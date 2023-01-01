Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 or ThinkPad P16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 vs ThinkPad P16

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
94 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 and ThinkPad P16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 94 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad P16

Case

Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches		 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad P16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P16 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 4
Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2:
    - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16
2. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 vs ThinkPad P16
3. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs ThinkPad P16
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
7. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 vs P16s Gen 2
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
9. Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 vs P16s Gen 2
10. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs P16s Gen 2
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and P16s Gen 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский