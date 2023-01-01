Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 or ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 vs P15v Gen 3

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
Display
Battery
68 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 and P15v Gen 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3

Case

Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches		 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level (max. load) - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 498 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1395 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.66 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 7.5 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +89%
2.66 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 70.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2:
    - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

