Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - T600 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68 against 52.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68 against 52.5 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level (max. load) - 37.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 / 135 W 135 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 498 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) T600 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1395 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.66 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 7.5 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 +89% 2.66 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 70.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.