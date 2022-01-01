You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery 57 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 57 against 39.3 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) Dimensions 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm

12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~78.8% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1418:1 800:1 sRGB color space 91.8% - Adobe RGB profile 67.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% - Response time 70 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1296 ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +12% 1447 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) +14% 4589 ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 4014

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS - 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) n/a ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 67.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.