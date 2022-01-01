Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and T14s Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 57 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.8 vs 143.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm
12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.6%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level 34 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1418:1
sRGB color space 100% 91.8%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% 67.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% 69.7%
Response time 22 ms 70 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 67.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and ThinkPad T16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский