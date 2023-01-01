Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or ThinkPad T16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs ThinkPad T16

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 and ThinkPad T16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad T16

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 34 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1393:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 80.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.1%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
400 nits
ThinkPad T16
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 65 / 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 / 541 grams 541 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
2.703 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and T16 Gen 2 or ask any questions
