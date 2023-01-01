Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh - 47 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.5 against 47 watt-hours Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad E16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 47 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 240 / 300 / 541 grams 297 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad E16 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.8 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras. - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.