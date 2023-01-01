Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
- Dimensions: 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm (14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches)
Review
Performance
65
Gaming
47
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
55
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 135 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|300 / 541 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7741
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1762
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7583
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
- Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.