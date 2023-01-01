Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 94 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU GeForce MX550 4GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 94 against 52.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 94 against 52.5 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 968 cm2 (150 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.7% Side bezels 8.6 mm 9.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 94 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 240 / 300 / 541 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad P16 +82% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 Max. ram size 32 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.76 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras. - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.