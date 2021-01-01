Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9404
5108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5139
3901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
