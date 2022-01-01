Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~89%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +49%
7.46 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
