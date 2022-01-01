Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%

~81.4% Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)

Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1777 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12099 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1734 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16364

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes