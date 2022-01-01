Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
- Launched: February 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
- Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)
Review
Performance
88
Gaming
67
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Case
|Weight
|1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12099
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1734
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16364
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes