You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 57 against 53 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1767:1 - sRGB color space 99.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 500 nits EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 53 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 295 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.