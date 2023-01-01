You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.1 vs 110.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 305.8 x 217.5 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches Area 665 cm2 (103.1 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~75.5% Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1381:1 500:1 sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% - Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) +20% 300 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54.7 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.