Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 vs L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 52.8 against 46 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches		 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~71.5%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 8 vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
3. ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
4. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
5. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
6. ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and X13 Yoga Gen 3 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский