Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm (12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3.
Performance
55
Gaming
23
Display
42
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
96
NanoReview Score
49
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 9.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3935

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
10. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский