Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Launched: March 2022

~78.5% Dimensions: 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm (12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3. Performance 55 Gaming 23 Display 42 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 96 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% Side bezels 9.3 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1434 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3935

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No