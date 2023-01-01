Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

61 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 56% sharper screen – 266 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (93 vs 101.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 52.8 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Carbon fiber
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9
450 nits
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

