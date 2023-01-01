Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Battery - 60 Wh 65 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~84% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 319710:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 65 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.