Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 65 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

