Surface Book 3 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 100 against 82 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 13 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 3240 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 260 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1600:1 - sRGB color space 93% - Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 127 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1536 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 4.101 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +27% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 65.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.