Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%

~77.8% Dimensions: 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm (13.5" x 9.88" x 0.59-0.91")

RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Book 3 15". Performance 68 Gaming 56 Display 69 Battery Life 70 Connectivity 67 Case 87 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% Side bezels 13 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 34 dB

Display 3240 x 2160 Size 15 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1600:1 sRGB color space 93% Adobe RGB profile 58% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 127 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 65.7 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.55 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1065G7 Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1217 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3784 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 452 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1543

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1536 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2