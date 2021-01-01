Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15": full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Launched: May 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
  • Dimensions: 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm (13.5" x 9.88" x 0.59-0.91")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Book 3 15".
Performance
68
Gaming
56
Display
69
Battery Life
70
Connectivity
67
Case
87
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8%
Side bezels 13 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 34 dB

Display

Size 15 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1
sRGB color space 93%
Adobe RGB profile 58%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 127 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

