Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Launched: May 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
- Dimensions: 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm (13.5" x 9.88" x 0.59-0.91")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes