Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 128.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|11.5 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1000000:1
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1585
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6604
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +109%
13809
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7075
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +104%
14447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1344 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
