Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 65% sharper screen – 267 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91 vs 107.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 34.3 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 93.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right -
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

