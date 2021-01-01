Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 65% sharper screen – 267 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91 vs 107.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34.3 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:53 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|-
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|332 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
1228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
4084
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
1809
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
