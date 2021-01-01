Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Launched: October 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 16.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1
sRGB color space 93.2%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.6W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
937

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB
Clock 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

