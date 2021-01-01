Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Launched: October 2019

October 2019 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%

~76.7% Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 7. Performance 50 Gaming 57 Display 68 Battery Life 51 Connectivity 67 Case 100 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% Side bezels 16.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Opening angle 175° Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Vapor chamber No

Display 2736 x 1824 Size 12.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1001:1 sRGB color space 93.2% Adobe RGB profile 60.3% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.6W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 78.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 916 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1735 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 407 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 937

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 256 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB Clock 1866 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2