Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Launched: October 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5" x 7.91" x 0.33")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
50
Gaming
57
Display
68
Battery Life
51
Connectivity
67
Case
100
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
937
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes