Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 49.9 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +318%
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +136%
2122
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
