Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP Elite x2 G8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
Review
Performance
System and application performance
50
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
29
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
76
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
100
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 51.5 against 47 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 49% sharper screen – 266 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +9%
1227
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +75%
4145
2367
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +3%
1282
1248
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +99%
4682
2353
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
