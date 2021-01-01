Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP Elite x2 G8

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 51.5 against 47 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 266 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
Elite x2 G8
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +9%
1227
Elite x2 G8
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +75%
4145
Elite x2 G8
2367
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +3%
1282
Elite x2 G8
1248
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +99%
4682
Elite x2 G8
2353

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Elite x2 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

