Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Pro 7 Plus
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|255 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +6%
1227
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +68%
4145
2462
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +94%
4682
2408
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
