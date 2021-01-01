Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%
  • Dimensions: 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm (11.3" x 8.19" x 0.37")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 8.
Performance
65
Gaming
35
Display
86
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4166
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1257
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4803

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

