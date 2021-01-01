Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%
- Dimensions: 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm (11.3" x 8.19" x 0.37")
Review
Performance
65
Gaming
35
Display
86
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
100
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4166
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1257
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4803
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes