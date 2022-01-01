Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or GF63 Thin – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs GF63 Thin

59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
52 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
MSI Katana GF76
MSI GF63 Thin
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and GF63 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (141.4 vs 168.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~73.6%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 59.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.8% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana GF76
300 nits
GF63 Thin
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +12%
1600
GF63 Thin
1423
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +33%
8482
GF63 Thin
6376
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76
1575
GF63 Thin +12%
1758
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +38%
12921
GF63 Thin
9378

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs MSI Katana GF76
2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs MSI Katana GF76
3. MSI GE76 Raider vs Katana GF76
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs MSI Katana GF76
5. MSI GL76 Pulse vs Katana GF76
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs MSI GF63 Thin
7. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) vs MSI GF63 Thin
8. MSI Katana GF66 vs GF63 Thin
9. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs MSI GF63 Thin
10. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs MSI GF63 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GF63 Thin and Katana GF76 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский