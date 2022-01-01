Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE77 or Raider GE67 – what's better?

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE77 and Raider GE67 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE77
vs
Raider GE67

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~59.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 25.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Raider GE77
2006
Raider GE67 +1%
2032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Raider GE77
16639
Raider GE67 +3%
17062

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz -
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Raider GE77
17.5 TFLOPS
Raider GE67 +12%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

