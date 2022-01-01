Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE67: full specs and tests

MSI Raider GE67

MSI Raider GE67
  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~59.5%
  • Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE67.
Performance
95
Gaming
88
Display
77
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
48
NanoReview Score
76
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE67

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5%
Side bezels 25.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17147

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

