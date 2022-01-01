MSI Raider GE67 Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~59.5%

~59.5% Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB, GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
Storage: 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Raider GE67. Performance 95 Gaming 88 Display 77 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 48 NanoReview Score 76

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE67

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~59.5% Side bezels 25.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 12900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 16 Threads 24 L3 Cache 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2074 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 17147

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes