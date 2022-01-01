MSI Raider GE67
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~59.5%
- Dimensions: 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches)
Review
Performance
95
Gaming
88
Display
77
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
48
NanoReview Score
76
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Raider GE67
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~59.5%
|Side bezels
|25.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17147
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
19.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes