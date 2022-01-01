Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE67
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
60
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
75
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|89.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|75.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|71.7%
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|1356 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1820
Raider GE67 +1%
1846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12589
Raider GE67 +17%
14745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1860
Raider GE67 +1%
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16287
Raider GE67 +45%
23568
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|84 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
