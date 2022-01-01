Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Raider GE67 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE67
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~70.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 89.7%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 75.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 71.7%
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 1356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022)
12589
Raider GE67 +17%
14745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022)
16287
Raider GE67 +45%
23568

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Raider GE67 +59%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
