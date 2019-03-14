You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the MSI Raider GE77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 360 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1260 grams 1264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz FLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Raider GE78 HX (2023) 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS Raider GE77 +22% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

