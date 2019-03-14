You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (175.4 vs 203 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 330 x 23 mm

15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches 380 x 298 x 23 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches Area 1310 cm2 (203 inches2) 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~74% Side bezels 7 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 2

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 255 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Titan GT77 HX (2023) 1000 nits Raider GE78 HX (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right, Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1330 grams 1260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Titan GT77 HX (2023) +73% 24.7 TFLOPS Raider GE78 HX (2023) 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2048 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.